Fish Hawk, FL
5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

5890 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5890 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
This charming 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated FishHawk Ridge is move-in ready! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious combination living room and dining room. You’ll appreciate the freshly painted walls in a neutral color, rich wood-like laminate flooring on the first floor and newer plush carpeting upstairs.

Just beyond the living area is the kitchen, which boasts plenty of space and plenty of storage, including under-stair storage, and room for the addition of a rolling island. Sliding glass doors lead from the kitchen to the covered screened-in lanai, which has lovely wooded conservation views for enjoyment and adds privacy.

Upstairs, the two bedrooms have newer plush carpeting and ceiling fans for extra comfort. Both the master and second bedrooms are roomy and bright with their own full en-suite bathrooms.

A convenient upstairs laundry closet includes the washer and dryer!

Enjoy the Fishhawk lifestyle, including miles of walking trails and convenient proximity to A-rated schools in the quaint townhome. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
