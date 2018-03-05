5890 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave carpet range

This charming 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated FishHawk Ridge is move-in ready! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the spacious combination living room and dining room. You’ll appreciate the freshly painted walls in a neutral color, rich wood-like laminate flooring on the first floor and newer plush carpeting upstairs.



Just beyond the living area is the kitchen, which boasts plenty of space and plenty of storage, including under-stair storage, and room for the addition of a rolling island. Sliding glass doors lead from the kitchen to the covered screened-in lanai, which has lovely wooded conservation views for enjoyment and adds privacy.



Upstairs, the two bedrooms have newer plush carpeting and ceiling fans for extra comfort. Both the master and second bedrooms are roomy and bright with their own full en-suite bathrooms.



A convenient upstairs laundry closet includes the washer and dryer!



Enjoy the Fishhawk lifestyle, including miles of walking trails and convenient proximity to A-rated schools in the quaint townhome. Call for a showing today!