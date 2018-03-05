5861 WRENWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground garage tennis court

Well maintained ready to move in home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths cover lanai. Open floor plan, split floor plan for good privacy. Fence yard, carpet only in the bedrooms. Walking distance to Park Square and within a few mintues to one of the amazing fishhawks ameneties aquatic center, gym, skate park, play ground, basketball courts, tennis court, jogging, biking, walking trails... Only minutes from restaurants. Pets ok with non refundable pet deposit, HOA application will need to be processed in addition to the standard tenant screening application.