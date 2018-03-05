All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5861 WRENWATER DRIVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

5861 WRENWATER DRIVE

5861 Wrenwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5861 Wrenwater Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Well maintained ready to move in home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths cover lanai. Open floor plan, split floor plan for good privacy. Fence yard, carpet only in the bedrooms. Walking distance to Park Square and within a few mintues to one of the amazing fishhawks ameneties aquatic center, gym, skate park, play ground, basketball courts, tennis court, jogging, biking, walking trails... Only minutes from restaurants. Pets ok with non refundable pet deposit, HOA application will need to be processed in addition to the standard tenant screening application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5861 WRENWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5861 WRENWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5861 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa