Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Townhouse in Fishhawk Ridge 2bd/2.5 bath - Available now. This home has neutral paint and flooring throughout, all appliances in kitchen plus full size washer and dryer, open patio off back and small storage closet. Call Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Realty Unlimited today for a viewing 813-335-7097



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4606478)