Fishhawk! Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, large rear yard, 2 car garage home. Wood look laminate flooring in Living and Dining rooms. Tile in kitchen, entry hall and all wet areas. Lawn service is also included in the rental fee! Walking distance to elementary school and park square. Fishhawk offers A rated schools and tons of amenities including clubhouses, resort style pools, tennis and basketball courts, miles of walking/biking/hiking trails and so much more!