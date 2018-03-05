All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:07 AM

5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

5829 Tanagerlake Road · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming 2 story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the heart of Lithia. Come check out everything this Home and Community have to offer. Fishhawk Community is incredible with multiple Resort-Style Swimming Pools, a Club House, Fitness Center, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Hiking/Biking Trails and so much more! The Covered front Porch is the perfect place to sit and relax as you enter the home. Fresh Paint throughout the entire house! Hardwood Floors in the Living Room and DOWNSTAIRS Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom includes a large walk in closet. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, a Dinette with a built-in window seat, and French doors that open to the Back Yard. Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4 are located upstairs along with a Full Bathroom. Each Bedroom has a ceiling fan, neutral carpet, and plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer located in the attached garage. Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants. This is a great place to call home. ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have any available units?
5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
