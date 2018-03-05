5829 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

Amenities

Charming 2 story, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the heart of Lithia. Come check out everything this Home and Community have to offer. Fishhawk Community is incredible with multiple Resort-Style Swimming Pools, a Club House, Fitness Center, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Hiking/Biking Trails and so much more! The Covered front Porch is the perfect place to sit and relax as you enter the home. Fresh Paint throughout the entire house! Hardwood Floors in the Living Room and DOWNSTAIRS Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom includes a large walk in closet. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, a Dinette with a built-in window seat, and French doors that open to the Back Yard. Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4 are located upstairs along with a Full Bathroom. Each Bedroom has a ceiling fan, neutral carpet, and plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer located in the attached garage. Located just minutes from shopping and restaurants. This is a great place to call home. ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***