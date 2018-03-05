5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,358 Sq Ft, 2 car garage in Fishhawk Ranch features an open floor-plan and fully fenced in yard perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has oak finished cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features and en suite bath and walk in closet. The community of Fishhawk Ranch has a community pool, basketball courts and more. ** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) The tenant must occupy the unit no later than 14 days after the application is approved **