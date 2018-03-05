All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 28 2020

5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

5826 Tanagerlake Road · No Longer Available
Location

5826 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,358 Sq Ft, 2 car garage in Fishhawk Ranch features an open floor-plan and fully fenced in yard perfect for entertaining guests. The kitchen has oak finished cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features and en suite bath and walk in closet. The community of Fishhawk Ranch has a community pool, basketball courts and more. ** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) The tenant must occupy the unit no later than 14 days after the application is approved **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have any available units?
5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5826 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

