All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

5718 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5718 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Highly sought after three bedroom unit. New Interior Painting has been completed. Owner has had new laminate flooring professionally installed. Front Room can easily be used as a third bedroom or nice office on main floor. Convenient location, close to pool. Private backyard and patio. Complete appliance package, including washer and dryer. Beautiful kitchen with contrasting appliance package and oak look cabinets. Three units away from community pool. Private Gated Entry. Won't last long, call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa