5718 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Highly sought after three bedroom unit. New Interior Painting has been completed. Owner has had new laminate flooring professionally installed. Front Room can easily be used as a third bedroom or nice office on main floor. Convenient location, close to pool. Private backyard and patio. Complete appliance package, including washer and dryer. Beautiful kitchen with contrasting appliance package and oak look cabinets. Three units away from community pool. Private Gated Entry. Won't last long, call today for your private showing.