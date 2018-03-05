5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen boasts wood cabinets and 2 pantries. Enjoy the Living room with the double sliders leading to the covered patio (Lanai). Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a laundry closet. Downstairs is another half bath and under-stairs storage plus additional outdoor closet storage in the lanai. Enjoy relaxing on the Patio overlooking the conservation view. Includes all the Fishhawk amenities, 4 pools, tennis and basket Ball courts, biking, walking/running trails, 3 fitness center, clubhouses, park square with its amazing splash pad, parks, and playgrounds and much, much more! Top all this with A-Rated Schools... Call this home today, it won't last till tomorrow!