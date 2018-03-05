All apartments in Fish Hawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
Last updated March 25 2020

5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr

5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · (813) 441-0400
Location

5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen boasts wood cabinets and 2 pantries. Enjoy the Living room with the double sliders leading to the covered patio (Lanai). Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a laundry closet. Downstairs is another half bath and under-stairs storage plus additional outdoor closet storage in the lanai. Enjoy relaxing on the Patio overlooking the conservation view. Includes all the Fishhawk amenities, 4 pools, tennis and basket Ball courts, biking, walking/running trails, 3 fitness center, clubhouses, park square with its amazing splash pad, parks, and playgrounds and much, much more! Top all this with A-Rated Schools... Call this home today, it won't last till tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have any available units?
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
