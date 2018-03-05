5707 Hawkgrove Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 4 bedroom house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 271985



A beautiful and spacious two story, with a three car garage and a large back yard. Located along a culdesac in quiet neighborhood, its the perfect place for rest and relaxation. The neighborhood boasts several amenities that are sure to excite the adventurers and kids alike, there's fun for everyone. With four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a wide open kitchen, a twenty feet high foyer and a dining/living room area, there's an abundance of space for a growing family.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271985

Property Id 271985



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5752988)