Fish Hawk, FL
5707 Hawkgrove Pl
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

5707 Hawkgrove Pl

5707 Hawkgrove Place · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Hawkgrove Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 271985

A beautiful and spacious two story, with a three car garage and a large back yard. Located along a culdesac in quiet neighborhood, its the perfect place for rest and relaxation. The neighborhood boasts several amenities that are sure to excite the adventurers and kids alike, there's fun for everyone. With four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a wide open kitchen, a twenty feet high foyer and a dining/living room area, there's an abundance of space for a growing family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271985
Property Id 271985

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5752988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have any available units?
5707 Hawkgrove Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have?
Some of 5707 Hawkgrove Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Hawkgrove Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Hawkgrove Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Hawkgrove Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl offers parking.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have a pool?
No, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have accessible units?
No, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 Hawkgrove Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 Hawkgrove Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

