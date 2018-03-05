5706 Hawkgrove Place

Amenities

LARGE FISHHAWK RANCH HOME AVAILABLE MID AUGUST Look at this stunning home in the middle of popular Fishhawk community'it is like living in a nicely manicured park.! This beauty showcases four bedrooms and two and ?? bathrooms covering 2268 square feet off living space. The main floor features an expansive living room/dining room area. There is some amazing easy-care ceramic tile floor that chases the light and sparkles. The kitchen is nicely updated with the attached family room and a sliding glass door leading outdoors to the park-like back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. All are large with ample closets and a separate laundry closet. This area has excellent recreational amenities including, aquatic center, swimming pools, tennis, clubhouse, miles of walk/biking trails, basketball. Convenient for shopping, restaurants, and MacDill military base. Contact us today to schedule your viewing.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.