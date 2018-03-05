All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5706 Hawkgrove Place
5706 Hawkgrove Place

5706 Hawkgrove Place
Location

5706 Hawkgrove Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
LARGE FISHHAWK RANCH HOME AVAILABLE MID AUGUST Look at this stunning home in the middle of popular Fishhawk community'it is like living in a nicely manicured park.! This beauty showcases four bedrooms and two and ?? bathrooms covering 2268 square feet off living space. The main floor features an expansive living room/dining room area. There is some amazing easy-care ceramic tile floor that chases the light and sparkles. The kitchen is nicely updated with the attached family room and a sliding glass door leading outdoors to the park-like back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. All are large with ample closets and a separate laundry closet. This area has excellent recreational amenities including, aquatic center, swimming pools, tennis, clubhouse, miles of walk/biking trails, basketball. Convenient for shopping, restaurants, and MacDill military base. Contact us today to schedule your viewing.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have any available units?
5706 Hawkgrove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have?
Some of 5706 Hawkgrove Place's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Hawkgrove Place currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Hawkgrove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Hawkgrove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Hawkgrove Place is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place offer parking?
No, 5706 Hawkgrove Place does not offer parking.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Hawkgrove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Hawkgrove Place has a pool.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have accessible units?
No, 5706 Hawkgrove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Hawkgrove Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 Hawkgrove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 Hawkgrove Place does not have units with air conditioning.
