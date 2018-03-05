All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

5622 Tanagerlake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5622 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice single family home for rent in FishHawk. Kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring. Living room has wood flooring and is open to kitchen and dining room. Wood staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The first floor bedroom could be used as an office. Back yard is fenced. Tenant to be responsible for lawn maintenance, owner will leave electric lawn mower and yard tools for tenants use. No smoking and no criminal background. First, last and security required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have any available units?
5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa