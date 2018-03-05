5622 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

Amenities

Very nice single family home for rent in FishHawk. Kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring. Living room has wood flooring and is open to kitchen and dining room. Wood staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The first floor bedroom could be used as an office. Back yard is fenced. Tenant to be responsible for lawn maintenance, owner will leave electric lawn mower and yard tools for tenants use. No smoking and no criminal background. First, last and security required to move in.