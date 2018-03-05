5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained! This charming four bedroom home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch is looking for a new occupant! This beauty features a front porch, screened patio and a large backyard. Hardwood floors downstairs and all appliances included! Downstairs master with tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath has a garden tub and walk in closet. Eat-in kitchen features Sile stone counters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave. Reclaimed water for the irrigation system saves on water bills!