Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD

5614 Tanagerlake Road · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained! This charming four bedroom home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch is looking for a new occupant! This beauty features a front porch, screened patio and a large backyard. Hardwood floors downstairs and all appliances included! Downstairs master with tray ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bath has a garden tub and walk in closet. Eat-in kitchen features Sile stone counters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave. Reclaimed water for the irrigation system saves on water bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have any available units?
5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 TANAGERLAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
