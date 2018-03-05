5614 Tanagergrove Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 BR/2.5 BA/2 Car Garage Pool home w/screened lanai in Fishhawk Ranch for only $2250/Mo - Welcome to this 4 BR/2.5 BA Pool home w/screened lanai with conservation view in Fishhawk Ranch with Top Rated School district !! This newly renovated house featuring brand new hardwood flooring upstairs, brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave), Brand New Granite Counter tops (Kitchen and Baths), brand new water heater, fresh new paint throughout and brand new blinds and faucets. The open downstairs area features soaring ceilings in the family room area with laminate flooring, which opens to the kitchen & dining areas, with easy access to the pool and screened lanai. The conservation area behind the home adds privacy and a natural view, and the yard is fenced. The master bathroom features dual sink, and separate tub and shower. Also features a very nice stone driveway.



This great home is zoned for all top rated schools. Fishhawk Ranch is a master planned community which has a club house with library, multiple pools, 2 toddler water parks, multiple gyms & dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and several playgrounds. Dont miss this opportunity!!



(RLNE4801218)