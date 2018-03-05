All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5614 Tanagergrove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5614 Tanagergrove Way
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

5614 Tanagergrove Way

5614 Tanagergrove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5614 Tanagergrove Way, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 BR/2.5 BA/2 Car Garage Pool home w/screened lanai in Fishhawk Ranch for only $2250/Mo - Welcome to this 4 BR/2.5 BA Pool home w/screened lanai with conservation view in Fishhawk Ranch with Top Rated School district !! This newly renovated house featuring brand new hardwood flooring upstairs, brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave), Brand New Granite Counter tops (Kitchen and Baths), brand new water heater, fresh new paint throughout and brand new blinds and faucets. The open downstairs area features soaring ceilings in the family room area with laminate flooring, which opens to the kitchen & dining areas, with easy access to the pool and screened lanai. The conservation area behind the home adds privacy and a natural view, and the yard is fenced. The master bathroom features dual sink, and separate tub and shower. Also features a very nice stone driveway.

This great home is zoned for all top rated schools. Fishhawk Ranch is a master planned community which has a club house with library, multiple pools, 2 toddler water parks, multiple gyms & dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and several playgrounds. Dont miss this opportunity!!

(RLNE4801218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have any available units?
5614 Tanagergrove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have?
Some of 5614 Tanagergrove Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Tanagergrove Way currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Tanagergrove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Tanagergrove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Tanagergrove Way is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Tanagergrove Way offers parking.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Tanagergrove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have a pool?
Yes, 5614 Tanagergrove Way has a pool.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have accessible units?
No, 5614 Tanagergrove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Tanagergrove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Tanagergrove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Tanagergrove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa