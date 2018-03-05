All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5531 Kinglethill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5531 Kinglethill Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5531 Kinglethill Drive

5531 Kinglethill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5531 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5531 Kinglethill Drive Available 06/01/19 3/2.5/2 Townhouse in Top rated school district Fishhawk $1775/mo - Welcome home to this beautiful 1760 sq.ft 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in KingletRidge, a gated, maintenance-free community that includes access to all Fish Hawk amenities. This home also has a 2 car garage. Fish Hawk Ranch is a 3,500-acre, master-planned community in southern Hillsborough County, and KingletRidge joins a prestigious list of communities at Fish Hawk Ranch. All assigned schools boast superb ratings. Enjoy the four community pools, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, Park Square with YMCA, skate park, and access to much more.

(RLNE3239291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have any available units?
5531 Kinglethill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have?
Some of 5531 Kinglethill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Kinglethill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Kinglethill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Kinglethill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 Kinglethill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Kinglethill Drive offers parking.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Kinglethill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5531 Kinglethill Drive has a pool.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5531 Kinglethill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5531 Kinglethill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5531 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa