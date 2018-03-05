Amenities

5531 Kinglethill Drive Available 06/01/19 3/2.5/2 Townhouse in Top rated school district Fishhawk $1775/mo - Welcome home to this beautiful 1760 sq.ft 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in KingletRidge, a gated, maintenance-free community that includes access to all Fish Hawk amenities. This home also has a 2 car garage. Fish Hawk Ranch is a 3,500-acre, master-planned community in southern Hillsborough County, and KingletRidge joins a prestigious list of communities at Fish Hawk Ranch. All assigned schools boast superb ratings. Enjoy the four community pools, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts, Park Square with YMCA, skate park, and access to much more.



