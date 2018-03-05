All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
5530 Kinglethill Drive
5530 Kinglethill Drive

5530 Kinglethill Drive
Location

5530 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
A beautiful Town home in the desirable GATED MAINTENANCE FREE FISHHAWK community! This 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage Town home is an end unit with a peaceful and private view. Home features kitchen with wood cabinets, appliances and breakfast bar, spacious great room with built in niches and two sliding glass doors with patios leading to the private back yard area. There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs with lots of storage. The three bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, 3 large windows that provide lots of light, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo, large vanity with two sinks and very spacious secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. This home is located very close to Publix, shopping, banks and eateries and sits within the popular community of Fish Hawk Ranch, well known for its active lifestyle. With Miles of paved/wooded trails that wind through neighborhoods, fitness center, Aquatic Center, many pools, basketball and tennis courts, skatepark, Park Square (the town hub) with YMCA, shops, restaurants, wine cellar, outdoor concerts, farmers market and many outdoor community events, there is never a reason to be bored. Offering great schools and amenities, this is a great place to call home! You won't be disappointed. Advancing the ideal of New Urbanism, Community features distinctive architecture, front porches, alley garages and a unique small town setting.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have any available units?
5530 Kinglethill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have?
Some of 5530 Kinglethill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Kinglethill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Kinglethill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Kinglethill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 Kinglethill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Kinglethill Drive offers parking.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Kinglethill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Kinglethill Drive has a pool.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 Kinglethill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Kinglethill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 Kinglethill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
