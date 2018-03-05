5530 Kinglethill Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

A beautiful Town home in the desirable GATED MAINTENANCE FREE FISHHAWK community! This 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage Town home is an end unit with a peaceful and private view. Home features kitchen with wood cabinets, appliances and breakfast bar, spacious great room with built in niches and two sliding glass doors with patios leading to the private back yard area. There is a half bath and laundry room downstairs with lots of storage. The three bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, 3 large windows that provide lots of light, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo, large vanity with two sinks and very spacious secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. This home is located very close to Publix, shopping, banks and eateries and sits within the popular community of Fish Hawk Ranch, well known for its active lifestyle. With Miles of paved/wooded trails that wind through neighborhoods, fitness center, Aquatic Center, many pools, basketball and tennis courts, skatepark, Park Square (the town hub) with YMCA, shops, restaurants, wine cellar, outdoor concerts, farmers market and many outdoor community events, there is never a reason to be bored. Offering great schools and amenities, this is a great place to call home! You won't be disappointed. Advancing the ideal of New Urbanism, Community features distinctive architecture, front porches, alley garages and a unique small town setting.



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



