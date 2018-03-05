5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This lovely 4/2.5/3 + Den + Bonus conservation home is available for rent in coveted FishHawk Ranch, only minutes from award-winning amenities, schools, and public transportation!



Adjacent to the entry is the cozy den. Continue into the formal dining room and appreciate the beautiful details throughout such as custom paint, crown molding, immaculate ceramic tile placed on the diagonal, plush carpeting and stone countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms.



Additional touches include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central vacuum and custom cabinetry in the laundry room! The upstairs bonus room with half bath makes the possibilities endless for this versatile space!



The family chef will adore the custom kitchen with 42” wood cabinetry with crown molding, exquisite backsplash and a sizable preparation island with breakfast bar that overlooks both the kitchen nook with lanai access and family room, making entertaining easy! Stainless steel appliances include French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range.



The Master Retreat features crown molding which continues through to the Master bath, boasting a dual basin vanity, walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, and sizable walk-in closet.



Fall in love with the lush backyard views from the gorgeous screened and pavered lanai that's cable ready for an outdoor TV!



All lawn maintenance is included that's $140/mo in services! Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful home!