Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE

5432 Starling Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Starling Ridge Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely 4/2.5/3 + Den + Bonus conservation home is available for rent in coveted FishHawk Ranch, only minutes from award-winning amenities, schools, and public transportation!

Adjacent to the entry is the cozy den. Continue into the formal dining room and appreciate the beautiful details throughout such as custom paint, crown molding, immaculate ceramic tile placed on the diagonal, plush carpeting and stone countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms.

Additional touches include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central vacuum and custom cabinetry in the laundry room! The upstairs bonus room with half bath makes the possibilities endless for this versatile space!

The family chef will adore the custom kitchen with 42” wood cabinetry with crown molding, exquisite backsplash and a sizable preparation island with breakfast bar that overlooks both the kitchen nook with lanai access and family room, making entertaining easy! Stainless steel appliances include French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range.

The Master Retreat features crown molding which continues through to the Master bath, boasting a dual basin vanity, walk-in shower, Jacuzzi tub, and sizable walk-in closet.

Fall in love with the lush backyard views from the gorgeous screened and pavered lanai that's cable ready for an outdoor TV!

All lawn maintenance is included that's $140/mo in services! Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5432 STARLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
