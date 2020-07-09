5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking playground pool tennis court

*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** 5302 Sanderling Ridge

This lovely home in the Starling community of Fishhawk Ranch is situated on a large corner lot surrounded by lush landscape and mature trees. With close to 2,400 sq. ft. of living space the home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Crown molding runs throughout the main living areas. Ceramic tile runs throughout the living areas and baths and carpet in living and bedrooms.



Enter the home to find a formal living room to the right which can be used as a den, bonus room, or play area. There is a bedroom and full bath to the left of the foyer, perfect for guests.



The gourmet kitchen has 42” cabinets, a huge center island which can easily seat six with wrap around cabinets beneath, a full stainless appliance suite including a gas range, wall oven, microwave, and the large pantry round out this amazing kitchen.



There is a second bedroom and bath off the family room and a third bedroom next to the master bedroom.

Quite sizeable the master bedroom offers plenty of space. Fall in love with the oversized luxurious master bath with dual sinks, a super-sized walk-in shower, extra storage cabinets, and a large walk-in closet.



From the family room venture outside and discover a spacious screened lanai, a fire Pit, and a huge private backyard making it your personal oasis!



This home offers a great location and a short distance to the Starling Club, fitness center, and trails.



Fishhawk Ranch is a fabulous community with easy access to pools, parks, playgrounds, miles of walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts, and park square featuring restaurants, shops, and community events.