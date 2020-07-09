All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE

5302 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** 5302 Sanderling Ridge
This lovely home in the Starling community of Fishhawk Ranch is situated on a large corner lot surrounded by lush landscape and mature trees. With close to 2,400 sq. ft. of living space the home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen. Crown molding runs throughout the main living areas. Ceramic tile runs throughout the living areas and baths and carpet in living and bedrooms.

Enter the home to find a formal living room to the right which can be used as a den, bonus room, or play area. There is a bedroom and full bath to the left of the foyer, perfect for guests.

The gourmet kitchen has 42” cabinets, a huge center island which can easily seat six with wrap around cabinets beneath, a full stainless appliance suite including a gas range, wall oven, microwave, and the large pantry round out this amazing kitchen.

There is a second bedroom and bath off the family room and a third bedroom next to the master bedroom.
Quite sizeable the master bedroom offers plenty of space. Fall in love with the oversized luxurious master bath with dual sinks, a super-sized walk-in shower, extra storage cabinets, and a large walk-in closet.

From the family room venture outside and discover a spacious screened lanai, a fire Pit, and a huge private backyard making it your personal oasis!

This home offers a great location and a short distance to the Starling Club, fitness center, and trails.

Fishhawk Ranch is a fabulous community with easy access to pools, parks, playgrounds, miles of walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts, and park square featuring restaurants, shops, and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

