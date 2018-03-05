5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking garage tennis court

Available 07/01/20 FishHawk - Sanderling Ridge - Property Id: 144515



4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage 2024 sqft

Beautiful and well maintained home in the desirable neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch.

$1995/month with landscape, lawn maintenance, fertilizer, and pest control included. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout living areas and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, dual sinks in Master Bath. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.

Enjoy all the amazing amenities of Fishhawk - Aquatic Center, Osprey Club, Starling Club, the Tennis Club, Dog Park, 20+ miles of trails, and amazing A rated schools - zoned for Stowers Elementary, Barrington Middle, and Newsome High.

Available for 12 month lease, pets welcome with pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144515

Property Id 144515



(RLNE5786743)