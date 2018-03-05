All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr

5013 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 FishHawk - Sanderling Ridge - Property Id: 144515

4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage 2024 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained home in the desirable neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch.
$1995/month with landscape, lawn maintenance, fertilizer, and pest control included. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout living areas and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, dual sinks in Master Bath. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.
Enjoy all the amazing amenities of Fishhawk - Aquatic Center, Osprey Club, Starling Club, the Tennis Club, Dog Park, 20+ miles of trails, and amazing A rated schools - zoned for Stowers Elementary, Barrington Middle, and Newsome High.
Available for 12 month lease, pets welcome with pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144515
Property Id 144515

(RLNE5786743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have any available units?
5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5013 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
