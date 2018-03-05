17660 BRIGHT WHEAT DRIVE

Amenities

This beautiful newly built Taylor Morrison home has all the upgrades! The Antigua floor plan is a spacious home loaded with architectural details: tray ceilings, art niches, and a gorgeous lighted rotunda greet you as you enter this home. Large neutral ceramic tile covers the main living areas plus the master bedroom and plush neutral carpet in the other bedrooms makes decoration and clean-up a breeze! The bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, granite countertops, and custom tiled backsplash. The large island has an eat-in counter for additional seating. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, 2 built-in ovens, and 4 gas-burner stove. The open floorplan with family room and casual dining combo offers the perfect area for lots of family members or guest. The Flex room can be a formal dining room, bonus room or office. A separate laundry room, dry bar, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans are added upgrades. The Master Suite is amazing with tray ceilings! The designer vanity includes dual sinks, granite counters, tons of storage, has it all, closet space, garden tub, and a separate frameless walk-in shower with bench. Through the pocket sliders, you walk out onto the covered lanai area with views of the lush grassed yard and the pond. All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services!