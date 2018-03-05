All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

17128 Falconridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17128 Falconridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** The well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch is full of classic finishes! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the formal living and dining areas, both with unique plant shelves, arched doorways, and arched transom windows.

The spacious kitchen, complete with gas appliances and recessed lighting, overlooks the expansive family room and adjacent breakfast nook. The screened, covered lanai, complete with brick-like pavers, makes a great space for outdoor entertaining and overlooks the fenced backyard.

Just off the living room you'll find the second full bathroom, as well as the second and third bedrooms, which boast plush carpeting and ceiling fans.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and a spacious en suite master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and private water closet. A fourth bedroom next to the master can easily be used as an office. The laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage, completes this functional home.

Call today to schedule a tour of this unique home!

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa