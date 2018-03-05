17128 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** The well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Fishhawk Ranch is full of classic finishes! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the formal living and dining areas, both with unique plant shelves, arched doorways, and arched transom windows.



The spacious kitchen, complete with gas appliances and recessed lighting, overlooks the expansive family room and adjacent breakfast nook. The screened, covered lanai, complete with brick-like pavers, makes a great space for outdoor entertaining and overlooks the fenced backyard.



Just off the living room you'll find the second full bathroom, as well as the second and third bedrooms, which boast plush carpeting and ceiling fans.



Adjacent to the kitchen, the master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and a spacious en suite master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and private water closet. A fourth bedroom next to the master can easily be used as an office. The laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage, completes this functional home.



Call today to schedule a tour of this unique home!



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided.