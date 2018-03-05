All apartments in Fish Hawk
17055 DORMAN ROAD

17055 Dorman Road · No Longer Available
Location

17055 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This highly sought after townhouse in FishHawk Ranch is walking distance from the shops and services of Park Square and the Palmetto Club.
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and a half bath on the first floor, this well designed townhouse also has a detached two-car
garage linked to the home by a screened enclosed courtyard. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas with laminate flooring. A pocket door separates the walk-in pantry and laundry room from the kitchen. Lawn maintenance is included allowing you more time for the pools, recreation centers, and miles of trails for walking, jogging, or riding your bike! Come and join in the fun at FishHawk ranch, an award winning community with miles of trails, multiple pools, convenient shops, sports facilities, restaurants, and banks. Easy commute to MacDill and Downtown! Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have any available units?
17055 DORMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have?
Some of 17055 DORMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17055 DORMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17055 DORMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17055 DORMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17055 DORMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17055 DORMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17055 DORMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17055 DORMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17055 DORMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17055 DORMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17055 DORMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17055 DORMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
