17055 DORMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

This highly sought after townhouse in FishHawk Ranch is walking distance from the shops and services of Park Square and the Palmetto Club.

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and a half bath on the first floor, this well designed townhouse also has a detached two-car

garage linked to the home by a screened enclosed courtyard. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas with laminate flooring. A pocket door separates the walk-in pantry and laundry room from the kitchen. Lawn maintenance is included allowing you more time for the pools, recreation centers, and miles of trails for walking, jogging, or riding your bike! Come and join in the fun at FishHawk ranch, an award winning community with miles of trails, multiple pools, convenient shops, sports facilities, restaurants, and banks. Easy commute to MacDill and Downtown! Tenant responsible for all utilities.