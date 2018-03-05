All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

16922 Falconridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

16922 Falconridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
FishHawk Ranch - Beautiful Move In Ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home w/fenced in yard. 2,197 Square Feet of living area. This split bedroom home features a large family, formal dining and living room. The kitchen includes stainless-steel range, microwave, dishwasher and side x side refrigerator, 42" upper cabinets & double pantries. The Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, 5-piece En Suite bath which includes a whirlpool jetted soaking tub, separate glass enclosed walk in shower and a large vanity with double sinks. Easy care laminate flooring is located throughout the home including in all bedrooms with floor tile in the wet areas and walkways. All secondary bedrooms are roomy. The hall bath features a large vanity with double sinks and an access door to the screened in patio area. The extra-large screen room has easy clean tile flooring for great entertaining and enjoyment. Ceiling fans, window blinds, plant shelves are installed in select areas. The rear yard is fenced in providing additional privacy and solitude and has no backyard neighbors. The 3-Car garage with installed storage shelving will accommodate your cars and all your additional yard tools and storage needs. Great Schools, Easy walk to the Community pool, tennis courts and tot lot. Aquatic center, local stores and restaurants and more. This home is professionally managed. Minimum credit score required to pre-qualify for this home. Certain pets are allowed with an additional deposit. Vicious Breeds are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

