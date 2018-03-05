16922 FALCONRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

FishHawk Ranch - Beautiful Move In Ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home w/fenced in yard. 2,197 Square Feet of living area. This split bedroom home features a large family, formal dining and living room. The kitchen includes stainless-steel range, microwave, dishwasher and side x side refrigerator, 42" upper cabinets & double pantries. The Master bedroom features a large walk in closet, 5-piece En Suite bath which includes a whirlpool jetted soaking tub, separate glass enclosed walk in shower and a large vanity with double sinks. Easy care laminate flooring is located throughout the home including in all bedrooms with floor tile in the wet areas and walkways. All secondary bedrooms are roomy. The hall bath features a large vanity with double sinks and an access door to the screened in patio area. The extra-large screen room has easy clean tile flooring for great entertaining and enjoyment. Ceiling fans, window blinds, plant shelves are installed in select areas. The rear yard is fenced in providing additional privacy and solitude and has no backyard neighbors. The 3-Car garage with installed storage shelving will accommodate your cars and all your additional yard tools and storage needs. Great Schools, Easy walk to the Community pool, tennis courts and tot lot. Aquatic center, local stores and restaurants and more. This home is professionally managed. Minimum credit score required to pre-qualify for this home. Certain pets are allowed with an additional deposit. Vicious Breeds are not allowed.