Fish Hawk, FL
16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:25 AM

16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE

16823 Harrierridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

16823 Harrierridge Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Come and see this lovely family home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the family friendly community of Fishhawk Ranch. The home features a bright, open and comfortable floor plan. The kitchen has a pantry, breakfast bar, eat-in area and opens to the vaulted family room with large sliding doors that lead you to a covered lanai, overlooking a peaceful pond. Sit back and watch beautiful sunsets! The master suite boasts a relaxing garden tub, two walk-in closets, dual sinks and a separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have a connecting bath and the 4th bedroom has a private bath, all on the first floor. The bonus room upstairs has a separate full bathroom and could easily be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, playroom or exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
