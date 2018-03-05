16823 HARRIERRIDGE PLACE

Amenities
Come and see this lovely family home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the family friendly community of Fishhawk Ranch. The home features a bright, open and comfortable floor plan. The kitchen has a pantry, breakfast bar, eat-in area and opens to the vaulted family room with large sliding doors that lead you to a covered lanai, overlooking a peaceful pond. Sit back and watch beautiful sunsets! The master suite boasts a relaxing garden tub, two walk-in closets, dual sinks and a separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have a connecting bath and the 4th bedroom has a private bath, all on the first floor. The bonus room upstairs has a separate full bathroom and could easily be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, playroom or exercise room.