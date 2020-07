Amenities

Come and see this charming home located in on a cul-de-sac in Fishhawk Ranch. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home features laminate flooring throughout, value ceilings, light fixtures, freshly painted, beautiful kitchen with a gas stove, oversized screened in lanai with conservation in the back. Come and enjoy all the great Fishhawk Ranch amenities such as pools, gym facilities, basketball courts, tennis courts and miles of natures walking trails. Don't miss out on this home.