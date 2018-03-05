16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

MUST SEE AND FEEL.Visit and fall in love with this place,as we did.With "Kinglet Ridge "which is a part of Fishhawk Ranch Community,famos for active resort living life style with outdoor concerts and farmers market,fitness centers,aquatic parks,tennis courts,olympic size swimming pooles and many more.Top reated schools.At maintenance-free Kinglet Ridge,you can live without the car.Walking dystans to shops(including PUBLIX,Banks and eateries.Many miles of of walking/biking paved trails along the picturesque ponds.The townhouse is very comfortable with three bedrooms,two and half bathrooms.Full of light,cozy living room viewing a pond.Spacious two car garage. The house has Double Pane windows and is far enough from traffic noise. Take a seat at the extended patio and enjoy the spirit of place. Admire the view of the beautiful pond with the wooded wetland behind. Feel the joy of observing the nature with larger birds such as blue great herons and cranes. The house is Florida style furnish IF you choose.