All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16519 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16519 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MUST SEE AND FEEL.Visit and fall in love with this place,as we did.With "Kinglet Ridge "which is a part of Fishhawk Ranch Community,famos for active resort living life style with outdoor concerts and farmers market,fitness centers,aquatic parks,tennis courts,olympic size swimming pooles and many more.Top reated schools.At maintenance-free Kinglet Ridge,you can live without the car.Walking dystans to shops(including PUBLIX,Banks and eateries.Many miles of of walking/biking paved trails along the picturesque ponds.The townhouse is very comfortable with three bedrooms,two and half bathrooms.Full of light,cozy living room viewing a pond.Spacious two car garage. The house has Double Pane windows and is far enough from traffic noise. Take a seat at the extended patio and enjoy the spirit of place. Admire the view of the beautiful pond with the wooded wetland behind. Feel the joy of observing the nature with larger birds such as blue great herons and cranes. The house is Florida style furnish IF you choose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16519 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa