Fish Hawk, FL
16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE

16312 Bridgelawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Fish Hawk
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

16312 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Featuring a wide open split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, a custom updated kitchen with quartz counters, an apron sink, staggered cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, a closet pantry, and open breakfast nook, a huge master suite with tray ceilings, dual closets one being a large walk-in, dual sinks, garden tub, glass enclosed shower, plus 3 spacious additional bedrooms sharing a large full updated bath with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and designer fixtures, Inside you will also note new luxury vinyl plank flooring and 51/4 base boards throughout, rounded corner drywall, plant shelves, decorative niches, and a custom trimmed gas burning fireplace! The home boasts a spacious back yard, with no rear neighbors and a large screen enclosed patio perfect for entertaining. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community parks, pools, rec centers, fitness, tennis, trials, and top rated schools. Call today! (Parkour playset in back yard and W/D do not stay. Wine fridge will be swapped with dishwasher)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have any available units?
16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

