16312 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE

Check out this amazing 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Featuring a wide open split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, a custom updated kitchen with quartz counters, an apron sink, staggered cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, a closet pantry, and open breakfast nook, a huge master suite with tray ceilings, dual closets one being a large walk-in, dual sinks, garden tub, glass enclosed shower, plus 3 spacious additional bedrooms sharing a large full updated bath with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and designer fixtures, Inside you will also note new luxury vinyl plank flooring and 51/4 base boards throughout, rounded corner drywall, plant shelves, decorative niches, and a custom trimmed gas burning fireplace! The home boasts a spacious back yard, with no rear neighbors and a large screen enclosed patio perfect for entertaining. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community parks, pools, rec centers, fitness, tennis, trials, and top rated schools. Call today! (Parkour playset in back yard and W/D do not stay. Wine fridge will be swapped with dishwasher)