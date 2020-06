16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN. CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS AND FAMILY ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, 42" KITCHEN CABINETS WITH PAPRIKA STAIN COLOR, ISLAND, BUILT IN DESK/BUTLERS PANTRY, WALK IN PANTRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS STOVE. 4TH BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS AND CAN BE USED AS A DEN. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS A 5TH BEDROOM. BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IN FAMILY ROOM. TRANSOM WINDOW OVER SLIDING GLASS DOORS IN FAMILY ROOM. SECONDARY BATHROOM WITH FRENCH DOOR OUT TO LARGE SCREENED LANAI AND MAPLE CABINETS WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOP. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS SLIDING GLASS DOORS OUT TO LANAI. THE MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES A JETTED GARDEN TUB WITH COLUMNS, WALK IN SHOWER AND CLOSET, DUAL VANITIES WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOP AND MAPLE CABINETS. THE NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTERS, SWIMMING POOLS, RECREATION BUILDINGS, A RATED SCHOOLS, MILES OF WALKING TRAILS, DAYCARES, SKATE PARK. BUS SYSTEM TO MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE.