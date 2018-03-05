16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage key fob access

The spacious plan you've been looking for! Conveniently located in the Heart of Tampa's #1 Resort Style Community - Live like you are on Vacation Everyday! Check out this Charming Fishhawk Ranch Townhome w/ Fenced Courtyard and 2 Car Garage! Offering large Bedrooms, walk in closets...LOADED with upgrades! Hardwood floors in foyer, great room & formal dining room. Kitchen with Granite countertops, 42” cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including smooth top range, microwave, refrigerator & Dishwasher! The dining room has crown molding and chair rail molding. ***NEW Energy Efficient A/C Unit will save you money on Electric Bill*** NEW CARPET in all bedrooms. Very Large Bedrooms all with HUGE walk-in closet in master bedroom and in both secondary bedrooms. Plenty of parking space in your OVERSIZED 2 Car Garage with extra storage area, equipped with door opener with keyless entry pad. This townhouse has Cute Curb appeal with Brick pavered front walk & porch. Just Steps to School, Parks, Pool, Aquatic Center, Fitness, Sports Complex and Shops at Park Square! Minutes to Tampa, Golf, Beaches, Magic of Orlando Attractions and Military Folks can take the Hartline Bus to MacDill Air Force Base!