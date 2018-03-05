All apartments in Fish Hawk
16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Location

16122 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
The spacious plan you've been looking for! Conveniently located in the Heart of Tampa's #1 Resort Style Community - Live like you are on Vacation Everyday! Check out this Charming Fishhawk Ranch Townhome w/ Fenced Courtyard and 2 Car Garage! Offering large Bedrooms, walk in closets...LOADED with upgrades! Hardwood floors in foyer, great room & formal dining room. Kitchen with Granite countertops, 42” cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including smooth top range, microwave, refrigerator & Dishwasher! The dining room has crown molding and chair rail molding. ***NEW Energy Efficient A/C Unit will save you money on Electric Bill*** NEW CARPET in all bedrooms. Very Large Bedrooms all with HUGE walk-in closet in master bedroom and in both secondary bedrooms. Plenty of parking space in your OVERSIZED 2 Car Garage with extra storage area, equipped with door opener with keyless entry pad. This townhouse has Cute Curb appeal with Brick pavered front walk & porch. Just Steps to School, Parks, Pool, Aquatic Center, Fitness, Sports Complex and Shops at Park Square! Minutes to Tampa, Golf, Beaches, Magic of Orlando Attractions and Military Folks can take the Hartline Bus to MacDill Air Force Base!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16122 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
