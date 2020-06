Amenities

MUST SEE this detached studio suite located in the highly sought after community of FishHawk Ranch! This private studio is located above the garage with its own entrance. Features large kitchen, full bath, spacious living area, NEW CARPET and FRESH PAINT! The FishHawk community has A-rated schools, local shopping, nature trails, community pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and its unique Park Square Shopping!