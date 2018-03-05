All apartments in Fish Hawk
16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

16108 Bridgecrossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16108 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*****You MUST see this gorgeous City Home LOADED with upgrades! Kitchen is elegantly decorated with Granite countertops and 42” cabinets with custom hardware. Kitchen also boasts stainless steel appliances, including smooth top range, microwave, refrigerator & Dishwasher! Living Room and Dining Room have crown molding. HUGE walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has totally separate his and hers vanities with linen closet, drawer stack & makeup vanity, deep soaking tub ,large shower with 2" square floor tile & marble trim. Laundry Room is SO convenient on the 2nd Floor, right down the hall from the bedrooms! Laundry room also has a washer and dryer installed, ready for immediate use. Plenty of parking space with 2 Car Garage, equipt with door opener AND Guest Street Parking out Front. This townhouse has great Curb appeal with Brick pavered front walk & porch. Charming white picket fenced front yard! Walk to School, Pool and Park Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

