16108 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*****You MUST see this gorgeous City Home LOADED with upgrades! Kitchen is elegantly decorated with Granite countertops and 42” cabinets with custom hardware. Kitchen also boasts stainless steel appliances, including smooth top range, microwave, refrigerator & Dishwasher! Living Room and Dining Room have crown molding. HUGE walk-in closet in master bedroom. Master bath has totally separate his and hers vanities with linen closet, drawer stack & makeup vanity, deep soaking tub ,large shower with 2" square floor tile & marble trim. Laundry Room is SO convenient on the 2nd Floor, right down the hall from the bedrooms! Laundry room also has a washer and dryer installed, ready for immediate use. Plenty of parking space with 2 Car Garage, equipt with door opener AND Guest Street Parking out Front. This townhouse has great Curb appeal with Brick pavered front walk & porch. Charming white picket fenced front yard! Walk to School, Pool and Park Square!