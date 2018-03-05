16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Must see this charming two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fishhawk Ranch home features formal living/dining area then a cozy family room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, plus 2 closet pantries and beautiful 42' maple cabinets. There is also a large breakfast bar and island. All four bedrooms are on the second story along with the laundry room. The main living area has laminate wood flooring. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and all wet areas. The master bedroom is extremely large with a generous walk-in closet to match. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub, and a separate glass shower. Upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Large covered porch. Very close to all the wonderful Fishhawk Ranch amenities!!