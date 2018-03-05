All apartments in Fish Hawk
16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE

16106 Bridgepark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16106 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this charming two-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fishhawk Ranch home features formal living/dining area then a cozy family room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, plus 2 closet pantries and beautiful 42' maple cabinets. There is also a large breakfast bar and island. All four bedrooms are on the second story along with the laundry room. The main living area has laminate wood flooring. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and all wet areas. The master bedroom is extremely large with a generous walk-in closet to match. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub, and a separate glass shower. Upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Large covered porch. Very close to all the wonderful Fishhawk Ranch amenities!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have any available units?
16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16106 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
