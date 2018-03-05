All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16104 Bridgewalk Drive · (813) 382-8077
Location

16104 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk! Den, Kitchen, Family Room and a Convenient 1/2 Bath for guests/entertaining is located on the first level! The open floor plan has a kitchen overlooking the family room and spacious dinette area. Upstairs you will fins 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. NEW CARPETING on second floor. Master bath has dual sinks, a large garden tub and separate walk in shower, and a large master closet with built in shelving! The sprinklers run on reclaimed water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
