16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk! Den, Kitchen, Family Room and a Convenient 1/2 Bath for guests/entertaining is located on the first level! The open floor plan has a kitchen overlooking the family room and spacious dinette area. Upstairs you will fins 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. NEW CARPETING on second floor. Master bath has dual sinks, a large garden tub and separate walk in shower, and a large master closet with built in shelving! The sprinklers run on reclaimed water!