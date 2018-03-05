16002 Palmettorun Circle

Amenities

Perfect location in Fishhawk! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. Full service lawn care is included! Corner lot near all the happenings of Fishhawk Square and Fishhawk Creek Elementary. Freshly painted interior! The downstairs has both a front porch and back porch area that leads to the garage at the rear of the home. Open floorplan to include formal areas, family room off the kitchen and eat-in area. There is also a half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has a nice size loft area, master is at the front of the home with a large walk in closet, bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and garden tub and balcony. The other two bedrooms are at the rear of the home with a full bathroom. Must see before it is gone! Dogs welcome! Agent is owner. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4888866)