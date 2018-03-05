All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16002 Palmettorun Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16002 Palmettorun Circle
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

16002 Palmettorun Circle

16002 Palmettorun Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16002 Palmettorun Circle, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Perfect location in Fishhawk! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. Full service lawn care is included! Corner lot near all the happenings of Fishhawk Square and Fishhawk Creek Elementary. Freshly painted interior! The downstairs has both a front porch and back porch area that leads to the garage at the rear of the home. Open floorplan to include formal areas, family room off the kitchen and eat-in area. There is also a half bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs has a nice size loft area, master is at the front of the home with a large walk in closet, bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and garden tub and balcony. The other two bedrooms are at the rear of the home with a full bathroom. Must see before it is gone! Dogs welcome! Agent is owner. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4888866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have any available units?
16002 Palmettorun Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have?
Some of 16002 Palmettorun Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16002 Palmettorun Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16002 Palmettorun Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16002 Palmettorun Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16002 Palmettorun Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16002 Palmettorun Circle offers parking.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16002 Palmettorun Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have a pool?
No, 16002 Palmettorun Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have accessible units?
No, 16002 Palmettorun Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16002 Palmettorun Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16002 Palmettorun Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16002 Palmettorun Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa