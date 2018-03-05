All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:06 AM

15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE

15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane · (813) 506-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath as well as a large secondary bedroom and hall bath. Laundry includes a WASHER AND DRYER and is located upstairs in hall closet. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Just steps from community pool and mail kiosk. Tenants enjoy access to all Fishhawk amenities including miles of biking/hiking/walking trails, swimming pools, tot pools, water slide, fitness centers, movie theater, clubhouses, sport area and the shops at Park Square. Come see today! No pets please. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have any available units?
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have?
Some of 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity