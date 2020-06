Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool

15876 Fishhawk View Dr Available 08/01/19 FISHHAWK TOWNHOME! - EMAIL: HENZLER@KW.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS TOWNHOME. NICE END UNIT MEANS ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR AND MORE NATURAL LIGHT. BOTH BEDROOMS EACH HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH ATTACHED. WASHER/DRYER IS UPSTAIRS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. NICE SCREENED PORCH ON THE BACK. COMMUNITY POOL TWO BUILDINGS AWAY. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND WASHER/SEWER. GREAT SCHOOLS. THERE IS A ONE TIME $75 TENANT PROCESSING FEE AFTER APPROVAL



(RLNE2404689)