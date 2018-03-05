All apartments in Fish Hawk
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Location

15854 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
Come feel the love inside this spacious & adorable townhome in the beautiful & highly cared for Fishhawk Ridge! This gated community offers plenty of parking, tree lined streets and peaceful serenity. Upon entering this completely move in ready home you will feel the tranquility & comfort that will greet you day after day! This open & airy home offers neutral colors, updated appliances, white kitchen cabinets, large living spaces, a guest bathroom, tile flooring, a large sliding glass door to your private patio, no rear neighbors & 3 year young A.C system! That’s just on the first floor! Heading upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms each with their own private bathrooms, his & her closets, a laundry room with included washer/dryer & a unique homework/reading/office nook! Luxury living, top rated schools, endless trails, parks, a skate park, aquatic park, basketball courts & many more amenities await you to live your best life! For a private tour & application instructions please email listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
