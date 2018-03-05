15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking

Come feel the love inside this spacious & adorable townhome in the beautiful & highly cared for Fishhawk Ridge! This gated community offers plenty of parking, tree lined streets and peaceful serenity. Upon entering this completely move in ready home you will feel the tranquility & comfort that will greet you day after day! This open & airy home offers neutral colors, updated appliances, white kitchen cabinets, large living spaces, a guest bathroom, tile flooring, a large sliding glass door to your private patio, no rear neighbors & 3 year young A.C system! That’s just on the first floor! Heading upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms each with their own private bathrooms, his & her closets, a laundry room with included washer/dryer & a unique homework/reading/office nook! Luxury living, top rated schools, endless trails, parks, a skate park, aquatic park, basketball courts & many more amenities await you to live your best life! For a private tour & application instructions please email listing agent.