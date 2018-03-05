15850 Starling Water Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766. Beautiful like new home! Perfect layout to include 3 full bedrooms with a nice size den that can easily be a 4th bedroom. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, tons of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, large island and is open to the family room. The breakfast nook over looks the backyard and leads out to your covered patio. No backyard neighbors and at the end of the cul-de-sac makes for a lot of privacy. The master bedroom is roomy with a large master bath to include double sinks. Nice size inside laundry room is complete with a washer and dryer. Within walking distance to the NEW Tennis Center!! This home is move in ready!