Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

MOVE-IN READY IMPECCABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN GATED FISHHAWK RIDGE! UPDATED CORIAN COUNTERS, CEILING FANS AND TILE FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL. SUPER CLEAN AND SHOWS LIKE NEW! COMMUNITY POOL AS WELL AS ALL THE FISHHAWK RANCH AMENITIES INCLUDING AQUATIC CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER, PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS AND MILES OF HIKING/BIKING TRAILS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS AND ENTERTAINMENT!