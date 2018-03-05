15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Stylish & Beautiful Townhouse ~ 2 bedroom/2.5 bath/+ office, is nested in the desirable Fishhawk Ranch community. You're only minutes away from the shopping district as well as top A rated schools. Many upgraded features include real hardwood floors in main living area & master bedroom, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, glass French doors to the office, antiqued bronze fixtures, screen enclosed lanai, and so much more! King-sized master bedroom. Gated community with dedicated swimming pool. Fishhawk is packed with amenities like 3 community pools, on site schools, shopping, daycare, clubhouse, sports recreation center, restaurants, and much more! All appliances are included. This home is priced right and ready for new tenants! Call today and LIVE THE DREAM IN FISHHAWK RANCH! All information is TBV and can change without notice.