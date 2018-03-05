All apartments in Fish Hawk
15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15842 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15842 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Stylish & Beautiful Townhouse ~ 2 bedroom/2.5 bath/+ office, is nested in the desirable Fishhawk Ranch community. You're only minutes away from the shopping district as well as top A rated schools. Many upgraded features include real hardwood floors in main living area & master bedroom, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, glass French doors to the office, antiqued bronze fixtures, screen enclosed lanai, and so much more! King-sized master bedroom. Gated community with dedicated swimming pool. Fishhawk is packed with amenities like 3 community pools, on site schools, shopping, daycare, clubhouse, sports recreation center, restaurants, and much more! All appliances are included. This home is priced right and ready for new tenants! Call today and LIVE THE DREAM IN FISHHAWK RANCH! All information is TBV and can change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15842 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
