All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15840 Fishhawk View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15840 Fishhawk View Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

15840 Fishhawk View Drive

15840 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15840 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
15840 Fishhawk View Drive Available 08/06/19 Fishhawk Townhome - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Includes water! This spacious town home has a den or third bedroom, 1/2 bath, family/dining room and large kitchen on the first floor. Kitchen overlooks the back patio. The two upstairs bedrooms are complete with private full baths. A full size washer and dryer is located upstairs as well. Must see! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE2518793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have any available units?
15840 Fishhawk View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have?
Some of 15840 Fishhawk View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15840 Fishhawk View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15840 Fishhawk View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15840 Fishhawk View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive offer parking?
No, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive has a pool.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have accessible units?
No, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15840 Fishhawk View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15840 Fishhawk View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa