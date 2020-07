Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrific 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home in gated Fishhawk community. Amenities include water park, schools, trails, Publix, very pet friendly community and so much more. Washer and dryer hookups are located on second floor of the town-home. Eat-in kitchen, screened lanai with nature preserve in the rear of the unit.