Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive

15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive · (813) 506-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive · Avail. Jun 25

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Large open first floor to include a half bath, Family room/dining room combo and kitchen open to the back patio. Backs up to conservation making it very private. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Washer and dryer are provided! Located in a gated community right next to the pool and mailboxes. Community features several pools, tennis courts, walking trails, clubhouse, shopping, restaurants and much more!! At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.

(RLNE3506166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have any available units?
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have?
Some of 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
