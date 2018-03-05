Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Large open first floor to include a half bath, Family room/dining room combo and kitchen open to the back patio. Backs up to conservation making it very private. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Washer and dryer are provided! Located in a gated community right next to the pool and mailboxes. Community features several pools, tennis courts, walking trails, clubhouse, shopping, restaurants and much more!! At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.



