Fish Hawk, FL
15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15814 Starling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15814 Starling Water Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Located in FishHawk Ranch’s popular Starling community, this impressive 4 bed, 3 bath David Weekley home with a huge bonus room has everything you’re looking for! Architectural details like stately columns and arched doorways add visual interest. A formal den and living room mean space for an office, study, and to entertain guests.

The kitchen boasts rich tones with Cherrywood cabinets with crown molding, dark granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas appliances. A sizeable prep island overlooks the carpeted family room, where family or guests will love to gather an relax.

A breakfast nook with a large picture window creates a sunny place to enjoy meals and leads to the screened, covered lanai. Beyond the lanai, the landscaped backyard and brick paved patio, surrounded by mature trees for added privacy, are waiting for your next barbecue.

The master suite, complete with en-suite bath including dual sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower stall, and garden tub, will be your favorite place to get away from it all. The remaining bedrooms are sizable, with carpet and ceiling fans.

The second floor is comprised of an expansive bonus room with its own full bathroom, making it a great media room or luxury guest suite.

With complete lawn maintenance including mowing, shrub pruning, weeding, turf and plant fertilization, and plant pest control, you’ll save approximately $140.00/mo in lawn care expenses!

Call today to make this charmer your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
