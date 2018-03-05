15814 STARLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Located in FishHawk Ranch’s popular Starling community, this impressive 4 bed, 3 bath David Weekley home with a huge bonus room has everything you’re looking for! Architectural details like stately columns and arched doorways add visual interest. A formal den and living room mean space for an office, study, and to entertain guests.



The kitchen boasts rich tones with Cherrywood cabinets with crown molding, dark granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas appliances. A sizeable prep island overlooks the carpeted family room, where family or guests will love to gather an relax.



A breakfast nook with a large picture window creates a sunny place to enjoy meals and leads to the screened, covered lanai. Beyond the lanai, the landscaped backyard and brick paved patio, surrounded by mature trees for added privacy, are waiting for your next barbecue.



The master suite, complete with en-suite bath including dual sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower stall, and garden tub, will be your favorite place to get away from it all. The remaining bedrooms are sizable, with carpet and ceiling fans.



The second floor is comprised of an expansive bonus room with its own full bathroom, making it a great media room or luxury guest suite.



With complete lawn maintenance including mowing, shrub pruning, weeding, turf and plant fertilization, and plant pest control, you’ll save approximately $140.00/mo in lawn care expenses!



Call today to make this charmer your next home!