Fish Hawk, FL
15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15814 Fishhawk View Dr
Location

15814 Fishhawk View Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful townhome in GATED Community with A-rated schools! You will love this lovely townhome which has a first-floor living room and kitchen with a wooded view in the back and a pond view across the street in the front! Two bedrooms upstairs--each with a walk-in closet, private bath, and a washer and dryer upstairs for convenience. You will be just steps away from a gorgeous swimming pool! And you will be able to use all of the Fishhhawk Ranch amenities--swimming pools, tennis, basketball court, baseball diamond, miles and miles of hiking/biking trails, Park Square, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
