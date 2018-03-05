15814 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in GATED Community with A-rated schools! You will love this lovely townhome which has a first-floor living room and kitchen with a wooded view in the back and a pond view across the street in the front! Two bedrooms upstairs--each with a walk-in closet, private bath, and a washer and dryer upstairs for convenience. You will be just steps away from a gorgeous swimming pool! And you will be able to use all of the Fishhhawk Ranch amenities--swimming pools, tennis, basketball court, baseball diamond, miles and miles of hiking/biking trails, Park Square, and so much more!