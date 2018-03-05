All apartments in Fish Hawk
15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15780 Fishhawk Falls Drive
Location

15780 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
** NEW CARPET AND PAINT** Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle of Fishhawk in this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Open floor Plan with pass-thru window from Living/Dining Room Combo into the Kitchen with eat-in space. Slider opens to the Screened Lanai and back yard. Ceramic Tile throughout the downstairs keeps it light and bright! Neutral carpet upstairs in the Bedrooms are easy with any decor. Maintenance-Free Living and Loaded with Community Amenities to enjoy - including community pools, water park, miles of biking & hiking trails, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, shopping and restaurants and much, much more! Call for an appointment to see this one today!! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
