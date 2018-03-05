15780 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

** NEW CARPET AND PAINT** Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle of Fishhawk in this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Open floor Plan with pass-thru window from Living/Dining Room Combo into the Kitchen with eat-in space. Slider opens to the Screened Lanai and back yard. Ceramic Tile throughout the downstairs keeps it light and bright! Neutral carpet upstairs in the Bedrooms are easy with any decor. Maintenance-Free Living and Loaded with Community Amenities to enjoy - including community pools, water park, miles of biking & hiking trails, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, shopping and restaurants and much, much more! Call for an appointment to see this one today!! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any)***