15777 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities
Gated community of Fishhawk Ridge within the master community of Fishhawk Ranch. 2 Master bedrooms with upstairs laundry and split floor plan. All appliances are including washer and dryer. Open living room dining area with pass thru to kitchen. Entire first floor has wood look tile. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, tile back splash and large basin sink. Half bath for guest located on first floor. Assigned parking. End unit with natural light and open patio with tree view.