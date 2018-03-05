15777 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gated community of Fishhawk Ridge within the master community of Fishhawk Ranch. 2 Master bedrooms with upstairs laundry and split floor plan. All appliances are including washer and dryer. Open living room dining area with pass thru to kitchen. Entire first floor has wood look tile. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, tile back splash and large basin sink. Half bath for guest located on first floor. Assigned parking. End unit with natural light and open patio with tree view.