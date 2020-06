Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse available immediately in gated Fishhawk Ridge community. Home features wood floors in living/dining combo, tile in bright, modern kitchen and two large upstairs bedrooms with own baths. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located between upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy all the Fishhawk recreational amenities as well as highly rated public schools and close proximity to shopping. Won't last.