All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15729 STARLING DALE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15729 STARLING DALE LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

15729 STARLING DALE LANE

15729 Starling Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15729 Starling Dale Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
Fishhawk Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den plus a loft with a gorgeous kitchen with dark cherry cabinets, very large breakfast bar, granite counter tops, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. There is a separate formal dining room. There is a bonus front room that can serve as den or office. All bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops and new vanity fixtures. The master bedroom has his and her closets and the master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub and separate stand up shower. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have any available units?
15729 STARLING DALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have?
Some of 15729 STARLING DALE LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15729 STARLING DALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15729 STARLING DALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15729 STARLING DALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE offers parking.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have a pool?
No, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15729 STARLING DALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15729 STARLING DALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa