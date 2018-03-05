15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid wood cabinets, pretty counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances including microwave and side by side refrigerator with convenient bar top seating for 4. Brand new decorator paint and plush newly installed carpeting upstairs. Large oversized screened patio extension with views to wooded conservation. Spacious bedrooms that can accommodate a king bed with on suite baths attached. Master features volume ceilings, two walk in closets and extra linen closet in the bath. Second bedroom is a great size functioning as a dual master as well with large long full wall closet and private on suite bath. Full size Washer/Dryer included. Inside Laundry. Convenient storage under the stairs and a downstairs 1/2 bath for guests. Amazing FishHawk Ranch location home to fabulous "A" rated schools, awesome community amenities and miles of nature trails. Beautiful community pool and privately gated entrance. Close to everything with tons of Restaurants, Shops and the entire fabulous FishHawk Area.