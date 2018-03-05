All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive · (813) 758-9106
Location

15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid wood cabinets, pretty counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances including microwave and side by side refrigerator with convenient bar top seating for 4. Brand new decorator paint and plush newly installed carpeting upstairs. Large oversized screened patio extension with views to wooded conservation. Spacious bedrooms that can accommodate a king bed with on suite baths attached. Master features volume ceilings, two walk in closets and extra linen closet in the bath. Second bedroom is a great size functioning as a dual master as well with large long full wall closet and private on suite bath. Full size Washer/Dryer included. Inside Laundry. Convenient storage under the stairs and a downstairs 1/2 bath for guests. Amazing FishHawk Ranch location home to fabulous "A" rated schools, awesome community amenities and miles of nature trails. Beautiful community pool and privately gated entrance. Close to everything with tons of Restaurants, Shops and the entire fabulous FishHawk Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
