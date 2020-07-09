All apartments in Fish Hawk
15713 Phoebepark Ave

15713 Phoebepark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15713 Phoebepark Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Christopher Skoff 727.260.3208 Stunning villa with loads of upgrades in a private gated Fishhawk subdivision! Starting with the leaded glass front door that lets in a lot of natural light, 16' tile in all the wet areas, wood laminate in all other areas, custom paint that makes it feel like a model home, ceiling fans throughout the house including the tiled lanai, instant hot faucet in kitchen, owner had additional outlets put in the garage and much more! This home has split bedrooms with a large master that includes a sitting area with sliders that lead out to the lanai. Very private lanai backs up to conservation. The kitchen is large with a separate dining space and huge great room. Private pool inside the gated community as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have any available units?
15713 Phoebepark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have?
Some of 15713 Phoebepark Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15713 Phoebepark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15713 Phoebepark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15713 Phoebepark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15713 Phoebepark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15713 Phoebepark Ave offers parking.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15713 Phoebepark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15713 Phoebepark Ave has a pool.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have accessible units?
No, 15713 Phoebepark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15713 Phoebepark Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15713 Phoebepark Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15713 Phoebepark Ave has units with air conditioning.

