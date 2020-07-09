15713 Phoebepark Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Call Christopher Skoff 727.260.3208 Stunning villa with loads of upgrades in a private gated Fishhawk subdivision! Starting with the leaded glass front door that lets in a lot of natural light, 16' tile in all the wet areas, wood laminate in all other areas, custom paint that makes it feel like a model home, ceiling fans throughout the house including the tiled lanai, instant hot faucet in kitchen, owner had additional outlets put in the garage and much more! This home has split bedrooms with a large master that includes a sitting area with sliders that lead out to the lanai. Very private lanai backs up to conservation. The kitchen is large with a separate dining space and huge great room. Private pool inside the gated community as well.